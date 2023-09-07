‘No Crying in Baseball’ author talks untold drama of classic film

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — A new book written by culture and entertainment journalist Erin Carlson explores the behind-the-scenes drama, casting and storyline of the Hollywood classic film, “A League of Their Own.”

Carlson reveals the untold story behind the film’s making in her book, “No Crying in Baseball: The Inside Story of ‘A League of Their Own: Big Stars, Dugout Drama, and a Homerun for Hollywood.”

“I love this movie so much,” Carlson said. “It was a part of my childhood. Looking back on it, the movie resonates as it has because it’s just an incredibly good movie.”

One of the greatest baseball movies of all time, the 1992 film featured a star-studded cast, including big names like Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna and Rosie O’Donnell to name a few.

Now, the movie’s untold story and behind-the-scenes drama was released in Carlson’s book on Tuesday.

“To this day, there’s never been another film like this that showcases an all-female team sport,” Carlson said. “And not just any sport: the sport of baseball, which women don’t usually play.”

The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League was founded in 1943 by Philip K. Wrigley, the owner of the Chicago Cubs, to keep baseball alive during World War II. The minor league players were being drafted or enlisted into the war, Carlson explained, so these women were called to the front lines of baseball.

“They really felt like they were part of the war effort,” Carlson said.

However, the league ended in 1954 and faded into obscurity. Carlson said a mass majority of Americans had never heard of this league until a 1980s PBS documentary, called “A League of Their Own,” resurrected the story.

Penny Marshall, the film’s director, saw the documentary, and as a big sports fan, decided this was the movie she was going to make.

As a successful director, famous for directing movies like “Big” with Tom Hanks, Marshall was able to convince big Hollywood stars to act in the movie. However, Carlson explained that it took a lot of convincing because no one else really wanted to make the film. But since they wanted to work with Marshall, they hopped on board.

“No pun intended, but she knocked it out of the park,” Carlson said.