NYC art show uses fractals to immerse viewers in a kaleidoscope-like world

NEW YORK (Reuters) — A breathtaking art exhibit, “Geometric Properties: An Immersive Audio-Visual Journey Through Fractal Dimensions,” drenches viewers in an otherworldly experience in New York’s Chelsea Market.

Using fractals, mathematical equations represented as infinitely repeating patterns, Dutch artist Julius Horsthuis ran the equations through a computer software, which then manifested into the art installation.

“Julius came across fractals while doing research for a separate project and instantly felt a connection with them,” said ARTECHOUSE marketing and communications manager Andrew Albigese. “He was fascinated by how through mathematics, you could take someone on a journey through almost an entirely new world.”

General view of an art show at ARTECHOUSE titled “Geometric Properties: An Immersive Audio-Visual Journey Through Fractal Dimensions” by Dutch artist Julius Horsthuis in New York, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Roselle Chen

Spectators have said it feels like being inside a kaleidoscope, or “like stepping into a sci-fi world or even being transmitted to a totally new dimension,” said Albigese.

Albigese said he was “overwhelmed” by the exhibit himself.

“After over a year of pandemic and for a lot of people being isolated, we need something like this more than ever. Art, for a lot of people, can be an escape or refuge,” he said. “Our hope is that folks that see this installation will have a moment of self-reflection and hopefully they leave feeling a bit inspired and maybe even optimistic, a little bit more optimistic than we’ve been in the last year as we move forward.”

“Geometric Properties” runs through Sept. 6.

