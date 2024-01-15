‘Oh my God’: Christina Applegate gets standing ovation at Emmys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Christina Applegate (L) speaks speaks onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

(NewsNation) — Actress Christina Applegate’s appearance at Monday night’s Emmy Awards led to a standing ovation.

“Thank you so much! Oh my God,” Applegate, 52, said with tears in her eyes, after she entered the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

“You’re totally shaming my disability by standing up. … body not by Ozempic,” Applegate joked.

As the audience continued to clap for Applegate, she said “We don’t have to applaud every time I do something.”

Applegate, who said in 2021 that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, walked on this year’s stage with a cane and was accompanied by host Anthony Anderson.

She then presented the award for supporting actress in a comedy series to Ayo Edebiri, for her performance in “The Bear.”