‘Oppenheimer’ IMAX tickets selling for hundreds

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in a scene from the film “Oppenheimer,” written and directed by Christopher Nolan. (Universal Pictures via AP)

(NewsNation) — Moviegoers who want to see Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” in its recommended format may have to pay a pretty penny.

Only 19 U.S. theaters are showing the film in 70mm IMAX, which Nolan says is the best way to experience the biopic chronicling the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist behind the creation of the atomic bomb.

Since its premiere last weekend, tickets for the movie have been selling fast, leaving filmgoers few options for preferred seats.

Enter Craigslist and eBay.

One auction listing has two tickets for a mid-August showing at a starting bid of $499, while someone in the Bay Area says they’re willing to pay up to $150 for a ticket, as reported by EW.

Elsewhere, one Twitter user posted a screenshot of a Craigslist ad in New York City advertising eight tickets in the fourth row for a total of $1,400. The ad has since been deleted, as reported by Decider.

Some more reasonably priced tickets could be found on Craigslist, like this one in Los Angles or another in Chicago.

Starring Cillian Murphy and directed by Nolan, “Oppenheimer” was shot using some of the highest resolution film cameras that exist. Like Nolan’s other works “Dunkirk” and “Tenet,” “Oppenheimer” was filmed entirely on large format film stock, meaning a combination of IMAX 65mm and Panavision 65mm (think David Lean/”Lawrence of Arabia”), that’s then projected in 70mm.

“The sharpness and the clarity and the depth of the image is unparalleled,” Nolan recently explained to the Associated Press. “The headline, for me, is by shooting on IMAX 70mm film, you’re really letting the screen disappear. You’re getting a feeling of 3D without the glasses. You’ve got a huge screen and you’re filling the peripheral vision of the audience. You’re immersing them in the world of the film.”

The film grossed $80 million in its opening weekend, vastly outperforming expectations.

IMAX showings alone made up 26% of the domestic gross (or $21.1 million) from only 411 screens and 20% of the global gross, and “Oppenheimer” will have at least a three-week run on those high-demand screens.

