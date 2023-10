NEW YORK (PIX11) — A dazzling drone show will light up the sky Thursday night to announce a brand-new title in the PAC-MAN video game series at New York Comic Con.

Comic Con attendees can expect a PAC-MAN-themed activation, a first-hand look into the new game, and an exciting drone show featuring 750 drones.

For those who aren’t attending Comic Con but still want to see the show, it will be visible from Manhattan and Brooklyn at 8 p.m.