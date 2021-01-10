PBS cancels ‘Caillou’ after 20 years on air

(NewsNation Now) — The Public Broadcasting Station announced this week that it’s canceling the long-running kids’ show, “Caillou.”
The show was on for over 20 years. It was about a four year old “whose world is filled with fun, learning & imagination and inspires generations of pre-school children to grow,” the PBS Facebook says.
In the post, PBS provided a link to tips on what to do when your child’s favorite show goes away.
The network tweeted about the cancellation saying, “We’re saying farewell to @cailloudhx, but remember, when we say goodbye to something it just means we get to say hello to something new.”
However, many Twitter users don’t seem too torn up about the decision.
NewsNation affiliate WSBA contributed to this report.