PBS cancels ‘Caillou’ after 20 years on air

(NewsNation Now) — The Public Broadcasting Station announced this week that it’s canceling the long-running kids’ show, “Caillou.”

The show was on for over 20 years. It was about a four year old “whose world is filled with fun, learning & imagination and inspires generations of pre-school children to grow,” the PBS Facebook says.

In the post, PBS provided a link to tips on what to do when your child’s favorite show goes away.

The network tweeted about the cancellation saying, “We’re saying farewell to @cailloudhx, but remember, when we say goodbye to something it just means we get to say hello to something new.”

However, many Twitter users don’t seem too torn up about the decision.

PBS cancels Caillou after 20 years. 2021 is already a win. — Ozzy (@ozzyunc) January 7, 2021

Everyone hyped about Caillou getting cancelled. I’m just shocked it was on TV for as long as it was. Like wymmmm it’s been on for 20 years. pic.twitter.com/BpyCTslzF7 — o_o ➐ (@_some_idiot) January 6, 2021

The world: We need a moment of healing and unity



PBS: *cancels Caillou* — Richard Dean (@dad_on_my_feet) January 6, 2021

I’m sorry- but this extremely important discussion needs to happen. Due to the cancellation of Caillou I am left wondering – which is your most disliked kids cartoon? Caillou was mine. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qtB1ZDbjUi — Jenny Rae Seward (@Cronk_Ag) January 8, 2021

There is one good thing that happened today. Caillou was canceled. pic.twitter.com/Ehynr55Xin — Mark Baden (@Mark_Baden) January 6, 2021

