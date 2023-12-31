Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder gifts electric guitars to students

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three lucky students in Hawaii received electric guitars as a gift from Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder earlier this week.

Harry Koizumi has been a music teacher at Coconut Grove Music since 1988. He’s been there for many first experiences with his students, but none like this.

“Eddie Vedder came into the store… he was wanting my help to pick some electric guitars… he bought the three guitars, he said, ‘If I could help them find homes for these guitars for younger students,” Koizumi stated.

Eddie Vedder gave more than just the gift of music.

“Some of them had broken guitars and, you know, some couldn’t afford it, some needed to be inspired,” said Koizumi.

Students like Melia Bejder who’s played the ukulele for five years. She’s waited a year for a guitar to learn something new.

“I come into the music room and [Koizumi] tells me I have a story to tell you. ‘Have you ever heard of Pearl Jam?’… I’m just so happy that he chose one for me,” said Bejder who added her gift felt unreal.

Koizumi stated he’s an even bigger fan of Vedder now after he came back to the store with handwritten notes replying to thank you cards sent by students.

“I’m just honored to be Santa’s little helper, but he’s a really neat guy,” stated Koizumi.