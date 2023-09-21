Peso Pluma cancels Tijuana concert after Mexican cartel threats

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: (EDITORS NOTE: A special effects camera filter was used for this image.) Peso Pluma attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

(NewsNation) — Peso Pluma has canceled an October concert in Tijuana, Mexico after receiving death threats from a Mexican cartel, his record label said.

The Mexican singer, who is currently on his Doble P Tour, was scheduled to perform at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana on Oct. 14. However, Pluma’s record label Prajin Music Group announced in a statement Wednesday that the concert has been canceled.

“Our objective is to protect the fans and our team,” independent label Doble P Records posted on Instagram. “For the safety of everyone involved, we will cancel our show in Tijuana.”

Several banners appeared on four major roads in Tijuana warning in red letters that if the 24-year-old, whose real name is Hassan Kabande, sang in the city, it would be his last performance, Reuters reports.

Tijuana, which is facing increasing violence, has for years been the site of bloody battles between criminal groups who often promote themselves through a musical genre known as “narcocorrido” – narrative songs that tell stories of drug traffickers.

Several narcocorrido artists have been killed by members of criminal groups, according to Reuters.

Peso Pluma’s music spans reggaeton, trap and corridos tumbados – a genre that mixes the traditional Mexican corrido with urban genres and violent lyrics. Some of his most popular songs evoke drug cartels, prompting criticism from those who claim his songs make an apology for drug trafficking.

Pluma performed at the MTV Video Music Awards last week.