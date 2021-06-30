Photos: Looking back at Diana as fans mark late royal’s 60th birthday

FILE – In this Monday, Nov. 2, 1987 file photo, Britain’s Diana, the Princess of Wales, is pictured during an evening reception given by the West German President Richard von Weizsacker in honour of the British Royal guests in the Godesberg Redoute in Bonn, Germany. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo/Herman Knippertz, File)

LONDON (NewsNation Now) — Princes William and Harry will unveil a statue on Thursday of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The statue unveiling in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace where Diana lived, and which is now home to William and his family, will be a small event with the princes, Diana’s close family and the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley among the few attending.

Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36, when William was 15 and Harry 12.

The event will be the brothers’ second public meeting since Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties over a year ago, reportedly causing a rift in the family.

The relationship was further strained in March when Harry and Meghan gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey. The couple revealed that before the birth of their first child, an unidentified member of the royal family had expressed concern about how dark his skin might be.

Days after the broadcast, William responded, telling reporters that his was “very much not a racist family.”

Royal watchers will be looking closely for any signs of a truce — or deepening rift — on Thursday as fans remember the preschool teacher turned princess.

Lady Diana Spencer, 20, married Prince Charles, the heir to throne, on July 29, 1981, at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

She was known for interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of a child, sitting on the edge of a patient’s hospital bed and writing personal notes to her fans. She shook hands with a young AIDS patient in London during the early days of the epidemic, showing people that the disease couldn’t be transmitted through touch.

Prince Charles and Diana separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, with both acknowledging extramarital affairs.

An investigation in May found that a BBC journalist used “deceitful behavior” to secure an explosive interview with Diana in 1995, in a “serious breach” of the broadcaster’s guidelines.

Princes William and Harry have excoriated the BBC since the report’s publication, saying there was a direct link between the 1995 interview and their mother’s death in a traffic accident two years later as she and a companion were being pursued by paparazzi.

FILE – In this file photo dated Nov. 1980, Lady Diana Spencer, faces the media near her flat in the Earls Court district of London. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo, File)

FILE – In this 1980 file photo, Lady Diana Spencer, Prince Charles’s girlfriend, is pictured at the Kindergarten in St. Georges Square, Pimlico, London, where she works. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo, File)

FILE – In this Feb. 24, 1981 file photo, Britain’s Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer pose following the announcement of their engagement. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo/Ron Bell, Pool, File)

FILE – In this July 29, 1981 file photo, Britain’s Prince Charles kisses his bride, Princess Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, after their wedding.For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo/File)

FILE – In this Aug. 9, 1987 file photo, Britain’s Princess Diana of Wales smiles as she sits with her sons, Princes Harry, foreground, and William, on the steps of the Royal Palace on the island of Mallorca, Spain. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo/John Redman, File)

FILE – In this April 24, 1991 file photo, Britain’s Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales, hugs and plays with an HIV positive baby in Faban Hostel, San Paulo, on the second day of her visit to Brazil.For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, File)

FILE – In this file photo dated Tuesday, June 28, 1989, Britain’s Princess Diana wearing a white dress, races ahead during the mother’s race, held during a sports day for Wetherby school, where her son Prince William is a pupil. T For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. AP Photo, FILE)

FILE – In this file photo dated Feb. 2, 1989, Princess Diana, centre smiles as Henry Street Settlement Director Verona Middleton-Jeter laughs, at New York’s Henry Street Settlement, USA. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

FILE – In this file photo dated Feb. 11, 1985, Britain’s Princess Diana stoops to speak to children during a visit to Macedon, Australia. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo / Jim Bourdier, File)

FILE – In this file photo dated Friday, March 5, 1993, Britain’s Diana talks with Nepalese children in the village of Panauti, in the foothills of the Himalayas, as some thousands of villagers, mostly children, turned out to greet her. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo/Barbara Walton, File)

FILE- In this file photo dated Oct. 26, 1991, Princess Diana talks with AIDS patient Wayne Taylor at the Casey House AIDS hospice in Toronto, Canada. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. AP Photo/Hans Deryk, File)

FILE – In this file photo dated Feb. 11, 1992, Britain’s Princess Diana sits alone backdropped by the Taj Mahal in Agra, India. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP photo/Udo Weitz, File)

FILE – In this June 18, 1997 file photo, Mother Teresa, left, says goodbye to Princess Diana after receiving a visit from her in New York. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

FILE – This is a Wednesday Dec. 6, 1995 file photo of Diana, the Princess of Wales as she smiles after receiving bouquets of flowers from admirers as she leaves the English National Ballet school opening in London. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Arzt, File)

FILE – In this June 5, 1996 file photo, Princess Diana pauses at the bed of a seriously injured man as she visits Cook County Hospital in Chicago. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (Beth A. Keiser,Pool Photo via AP, File)

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 1997 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales, talks to amputees, at the Neves Bendinha Orthopedic Workshop in the outskirts of Luanda. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo/Joao Silva, File)

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 1997 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing protective gear, watches a land-mine clearing demonstration in Huambo, central Angola, one of the most densely mined areas in the country. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo/Giovanni Diffidenti, File)

FILE Diana, Princess of Wales, smiles at the United Cerebral Palsy’s annual dinner at the New York Hilton in this Dec. 11, 1995 file photo. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo/ Mark Lennihan, file)

FILE – In this July 6, 1993 file photo, Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales,smiles during her visit to the Elmhurst Ballet School, in Camberley, Surrey. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo, File)

FILE – In this Aug. 4, 1987 file photo, Britain’s Diana, Princess of Wales, left, and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II smile to well-wishers outside Clarence House in London.For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. ( (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver, File)

FILE – In this March 21, 1983 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales is pictured amid a large group of schoolchildren during her visit to Alice Springs, Australia. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, FIle)

CORRECTING YEAR TO 1997 – FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 1997 file photo, Britain’s Princess Diana faces photographers as she leaves Luanda airport building to board a plane to Johannesburg at the end of her four-day visit to Angola. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo/Giovanni Deffidenti, File)

FILE – In this April 13, 1992 file photo, Princess Diana leaves the Natural History Museum after a dinosaur exhibition with her sons Prince Harry, left, and Prince William. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo/Gill Allen, File)

FILE – In this file photo dated Sunday Aug. 10, 1997, Britain’s Diana, Princess of Wales, right, speaks with 15-year old landmine victim Bosnian muslim girl Mirzeta Gabelic, in front of Mirzeta’s home in Sarajevo, while Diana was on a visit to the region as part of her campaign against landmines. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo /Hidajet Delic, File)

FILE – In this Saturday, Aug. 9, 1997 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales, sits and talks to members of a Zenica volleyball team who have suffered injuries from mines, during her visit to Zenica, Bosnia. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans — she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (Ian Waldie/Pool via AP, File)