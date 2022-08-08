David Gilmour performs in the ancient Roman amphitheater of the Pompeii archeological site, Italy, Thursday, July 7, 2016. Pink Floyd is releasing its first new music in almost three decades to raise money for the people of Ukraine, the band announced Thursday, April 7, 2022. “Hey Hey Rise Up” features Pink Floyd members David Gilmour and Nick Mason, with vocals from Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the band BoomBox. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

(NewsNation) — Roger Waters of the British rock band Pink Floyd is calling out Joe Biden for his involvement in Russia’s war in Ukraine, calling the President a “war criminal” and accusing him of “fueling the fire” in the conflict.

“That is a huge crime,” the band’s co-founder and bassist said in an interview that aired Saturday on CNN’s “Smerconish” when asked of the recent political message during the show.

The band had a segment which includes a picture of Biden on a jumbo screen with the words “War criminal — just getting started.”

The 78-year-old rock legend geos on to ask why the U.S. does not “encourage” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky “to negotiate, obviating the need for this horrific, horrendous war that’s killing we don’t know how many Russians.”

Many see the U.S. as proxy agents in the conflict, as the Biden administration has now committed approximately $9.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict — of which $1 billion was decided on Monday.

Michaek Smerconish, who hosts the show, gave rebuttal to some of Waters’ assertions, including his pointing out of Russian deaths over that of the Ukrainians, who were the ones invaded.

“But you’re blaming the party that got invaded, come on. You’ve got it reversed. [Russian President Vladimir Putin] is at fault,” Smerconish said during a heated exchange.

“Well, any war, when did it start?” Waters replied, regurgitating Russian President Vladimir Putin’s talking points when he elected to invade Ukraine.

“You could say it started in 2008 — this war is basically about the action and reaction of NATO pushing right up to the Russian border, which they promised they wouldn’t do when [former Soviet leader Mikhail] Gorbachev negotiated the withdrawal of the USSR from the whole of Eastern Europe,” he continued.

Smerconish then offered China’s encroachment of Taiwan as an example, to no avail for the bassist.

“They’re not encircling Taiwan — Taiwan is part of China!” Waters exclaimed. “And that’s been absolutely accepted by the whole of the international community since 1948 — and if you don’t know that, you’re not reading enough. Go and read about it!”

Waters even doubled down on his backing of Beijing, saying, “The Chinese didn’t invade Iraq and kill a million people in 2003. In fact … who have the Chinese invaded and murdered, slaughtered?”

When Smerconish answered “their own (citizens),” he was met with a fiery response.

“Bollocks. That’s absolute bollocks. Complete nonsense — you should go away and read!”

Pink Floyd’s “This is Not a Drill” tour touches on a myriad of political nuances, including the murder of George Floyd, abortion and gun control.