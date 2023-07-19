Pop-up Post Malone concert in Times Square draws massive crowd

Jonathan Rizk, Anthony DiLorenzo

NEW YORK (WPIX) — Grammy-nominated rapper Post Malone held a free pop-up concert in Times Square on Tuesday, drawing thousands of fans to the Crossroads of the World.

Grammy-nominated rapper Post Malone held a free concert in Times Square. (PIX11)

A stage was erected in Times Square with a large image of Post Malone and branding for the company TSX Entertainment. Event organizers estimated as many as 10,000 people were in the massive crowd.

The show started around 5:30 p.m. and ended around 6:30 p.m. Malone debuted some of his latest songs from his upcoming album.

Malone tweeted about the show but has since deleted the tweet. The rapper’s agent also shared a post teasing the show on her Instagram story.

“The secret came out today; we were like, ‘Oh, God!'” one fan told NewsNation affiliate WPIX in New York.

Malone’s fifth studio album, called “Austin,” is set to release on Friday.

