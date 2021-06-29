Quentin Tarantino expands on lore of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ in his first novel

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Director Quentin Tarantino attends the photo call for Columbia Pictures’ “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on July 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Seven-time Oscar winner Quentin Tarantino is taking a stab at literary violence with his first novel, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

The book is a novelization of his most recent film by the same name. It expands on the stories of the film’s protagonists, struggling TV cowboy Rick Dalton and his stunt double, Cliff Booth.

It also reveals what happened to the infamous Hollywood characters who appeared throughout the film, including the Manson family, before the film’s timeline.

While it’s Tarantino’s first attempt at a novel, literary reviewers noted his signature film style is found throughout the book.

The Guardian described that, ” as usual the novel shows Tarantino as a black belt in provocation.”

In a tribute to the 1970s pulp style of the film, the novel was issued first as a mass-market paperback.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” received 10 Oscar nominations, earning one for Brad Pitt’s role as Booth. Leo DiCaprio also received a nomination for his turn as Dalton. Tarantino received nominations for best screenplay and best director.

Tarantino has repeatedly said he will only make one more film, his 10th feature after “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

He most recently told Bill Maher that now was the time to quit despite his age.

“I don’t have a reason that I would want to say out loud that’s going to win any argument in the court of public opinion or Supreme Court or anything like that,” Tarantino stated. “At the same time, working for 30 years doing as many movies as I’ve done is not as many as other people, but that’s a long career. That’s a really long career. And I’ve given it everything I have.”

“Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” is out currently in paperback, and a hardback release is expected in fall 2021.