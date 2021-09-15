Rapper Nicki Minaj says she is in ‘Twitter jail’

Nicki Minaj, seen here at the 2019 Met Gala, recently said on Twitter that she wouldn’t be attending the 2021 event because she hadn’t yet been vaccinated — a requirement for this year’s guests. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Rapper Nicki Minaj said on Wednesday that she is in “Twitter jail,” days after sending conflicting tweets about COVID-19 to her more than 22 million followers.

“They didn’t like what I was saying over there on that block, I guess,” the singer wrote in an Instagram story.

Earlier this week, some of Minaj’s tweets explaining why she did not attended the Met Gala went viral.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Shortly after she tweeted an unsubstantiated story regarding her cousin’s friend being rendered impotent after being vaccinated.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on Wednesday criticized Minaj’s claim.

“One of the reasons why we could not respond yesterday in real-time to Miss Minaj is that we had to check and make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false. Unfortunately, we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim,” Deyalsingh said.

When asked about Minaj’s tweets, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said there was a lot of misinformation on social media.

“I’m not blaming her for anything – but she should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis as except a one-off anecdote, and that’s not what science is all about.”

Later, Minaj posted a tweet saying that she will get vaccinated to be able to tour.

As of Wednesday evening, Minaj’s account was still visible.

In March, Twitter launched a “strike” system. It uses a combination of artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify content about the coronavirus that is misleading enough to cause harm to people.

Two or three strikes earn a 12-hour account lock; four strikes prompt a week-long suspension, and five or more strikes can get someone permanently removed from Twitter.