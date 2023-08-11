Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested in Florida, records show

In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs during the Philipp Plein women’s 2019 Spring-Summer collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rap star Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested in Florida Wednesday evening, according to records from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office.

Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, had a run-in with the law on June 11 when he was stopped by the Florida Highway Patrol for driving 136 mph in a 65 mph zone.

When Hernandez failed to appear for his court date on July 12, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Wednesday, Aug. 9, Hernandez was stopped again when deputies “observed a vehicle commit a moving traffic infraction,” the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News.

Deputies “also observed that the vehicle did not have a license tag.”

The sheriff’s office said Hernandez had a suspended driver’s license and an active traffic warrant for an unregistered vehicle. He was arrested, but released on a $2,000 bond shortly after midnight Thursday.