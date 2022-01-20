‘Really embarrassed’: Adele postpones Las Vegas concerts

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Singer Adele during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

(NewsNation Now) — In an emotional video posted online, singer Adele announced Thursday that she will be rescheduling her upcoming Las Vegas concert residency dates because her show “just ain’t ready.”

“I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed,” Adele said through tears. “And I’m so sorry to everyone that’s traveled again. I’m really, really sorry. I’m really sorry.”

According to adeleticketsnow.com, the Grammy Award winner’s first show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace was scheduled to begin Friday.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you,” Adele said.

The singer said delivery delays and COVID-19 “devastated” their efforts.

“I’m going to get it (the show) to where it’s supposed to be,” Adele said.

Her Twitter caption said “All dates will be rescheduled … more information coming soon.”