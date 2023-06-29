Report: Madonna resting at home after hospitalization

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

(NewsNation) — Madonna is “resting” and “feeling better” following her hospitalization, sources told CNN and People Magazine.

A source close to the 64-year-old pop legend told People she is back in her New York City home, “following doctor’s orders and resting.”

Madonna postponed her Celebration tour due to a “serious bacterial infection.” Her manager Guy Oseary says she fell ill Saturday and had spent several days in an intensive care unit.

The “Vogue” singer is expected to make a full recovery.

The Celebration tour was scheduled to make stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among other cities.

The tour was initially set to kick off July 15 in Vancouver.