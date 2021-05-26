Report: ‘School of Rock’ drummer Kevin Clark struck, killed while riding bike in Chicago

CHICAGO (WGN-TV) — The drummer from the early 2000s movie “School of Rock” was struck while riding a bicycle Wednesday and later died, according to multiple reports.

Kevin Clark, 32, was struck by a Hyundai Sonata on the 2600 block of North Western Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday.

He sustained “trauma throughout the body” and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died just after 2 a.m.

The mother of Clark, who played Freddy Jones in the hit movie, told the Chicago Sun-Times how he landed the role with no acting experience.

“He just kind of shined,” Clark told the outlet. “He took it on right away, but he never really acted afterward.”

The driver of the Hyundai was a 20-year-old woman who was issued citations.

Detectives are investigating the incident.