Reports: Academy executives spoke with Will Smith after Oscars slap

TOPSHOT – US actor Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard” onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) ⁠— Discussions surrounding Will Smith’s Oscar slap have peeled back the private Hollywood conversations between the stars, the academy and the police.

Hollywood remains abuzz with more fallout from the Academy Awards, where Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock after the host made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

Variety reported about a Zoom call that Smith shared with Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson on Tuesday. Smith allegedly spoke with the two executives for 30 minutes, apologizing and acknowledging that he might face future consequences.

Those consequences could be determined at the next Academy board meeting on April 18. Possible actions include suspension, expulsion or other sanctions determined by the Academy’s code of conduct.

Oscars producer Will Packer also previously shared details about the backstage conversation between Chris Rock and the Los Angeles Police Department.

“They were saying ‘this is battery.’ (That) was the word they used in the moment,” Packer said. “They said ‘We will go get him. We are prepared to get him right now. We can press charges. We can arrest him.’ They were laying out the options. And as they were talking, he was being very dismissive of those options. He was like, ‘No, I’m fine. no. no. no.’ Even to the point where I said, ‘Rock, let them finish.'”

When the officers finished laying out their options and asked Rock if he wanted to take action, the comedian’s answer remained no, Packer said.

Packer reportedly never spoke to Smith directly that night, contradicting claims that Smith was asked to leave the theater and refused.

The Academy stands firmly behind its statement.

“Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated,” the statement read. “While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”