‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ singer cancels show over ticket price

(NewsNation) — Singer Oliver Anthony has canceled a show in Tennessee over high ticket prices charged by the venue.

Anthony wrote the song “Rich Men North of Richmond,” which laments the struggles of working-class Americans, including low wages and high taxes. The song lays the blame for inflation and high prices on wealthy politicians.

The singer was set to perform at Knoxville, Tennessee, bar Cotton Eyed Joe but canceled when he learned tickets were being sold for $90 and a meet-and-greet was priced at $200.

Anthony took responsibility for the incident, saying he should have had more direct communication with the venue while urging fans not to pay more than $25 per ticket.

“Have a friend of mine trying to help me book gigs. I told him I don’t want to do anything that’s more than $40 a ticket, ideally no more than $25 a piece. These are supposed to be affordable shows. Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket,” he urged on Facebook.

The bar posted, then deleted, a Facebook post saying the ticket price was necessary to break even and that it was paying Anthony $120,000 for the concert.

Anthony pushed back on that claim as well.

“Cotton Eyed Joe claims we are charging people $120,000 per show. They have since turned the comments off, but I wanted to clarify. The most I’ve ever made on a show is $35,000,” he said on Facebook.

“Rich Men North of Richmond” has become an anthem for conservatives; however, Anthony has spoken out against politicians who are using the song as an anthem against Biden, saying the sentiment applies to those in both parties.