Rihanna is expecting 1st child with rapper A$AP Rocky

(NewsNation Now) — Rihanna is going to be a mom! The singer and fashion mogul is pregnant, expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.
Photos surfaced on Monday of the songstress sporting her bump with Rocky over the weekend in his hometown of Harlem. Rihanna’s baby bump can be seen peeking out from a long, partially unbuttoned pink jacket, while the pair hold hands and the rapper plants a kiss on the “Diamonds” singer’s forehead.
In May, A$AP Rocky told GQ about his romance, calling Rihanna the “love of my life.” When asked what it felt like to be in a relationship, he said, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”
The rapper also talked about the possibility of children. “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very,” he told the magazine.
The couple, both 33, began dating in 2020 after years of being friends. They will be first-time parents.
In 2019, the beauty mogul expressed excitement about being a mother one day. She told Essence, “I’m a Black woman. I came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman and I’m going to give birth to a Black woman. It’s a no-brainer. That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and DNA.”
In an interview with British Vogue last year she said love, not age or a partner, is most important for raising a child.
Now, her time has come! It is unknown at this time how far along she is or the sex of their baby.
