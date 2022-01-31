Rihanna is expecting 1st child with rapper A$AP Rocky

Barbadian singer Rihanna and US rapper A$AP Rocky arrive for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York. – This year’s Met Gala has a distinctively youthful imprint, hosted by singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothee Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka, none of them older than 25. The 2021 theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — Rihanna is going to be a mom! The singer and fashion mogul is pregnant, expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Photos surfaced on Monday of the songstress sporting her bump with Rocky over the weekend in his hometown of Harlem. Rihanna’s baby bump can be seen peeking out from a long, partially unbuttoned pink jacket, while the pair hold hands and the rapper plants a kiss on the “Diamonds” singer’s forehead.

In May, A$AP Rocky told GQ about his romance, calling Rihanna the “love of my life.” When asked what it felt like to be in a relationship, he said, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

The rapper also talked about the possibility of children. “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very,” he told the magazine.

The couple, both 33, began dating in 2020 after years of being friends. They will be first-time parents.

In 2019, the beauty mogul expressed excitement about being a mother one day. She told Essence, “I’m a Black woman. I came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman and I’m going to give birth to a Black woman. It’s a no-brainer. That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and DNA.”

In an interview with British Vogue last year she said love, not age or a partner, is most important for raising a child.

Now, her time has come! It is unknown at this time how far along she is or the sex of their baby.

