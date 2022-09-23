‘Riverdale’ actor gets life sentence for his mother’s murder

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (NewsNation) — Ryan Grantham, known for his role in the teen television drama “Riverdale,” was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for the 2020 murder of his mother, according to multiple reports.

Grantham, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He had initially been charged with first-degree murder, according to the BBC.

The young actor, whose credit also included “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and “Supernatural,” shot his mother, Barbara Waite, in the back of the head with a .22 rifle in their home in British Columbia, Variety reported.

He later confessed to killing her in a video recorded on a GoPro camera, and eventually, to police in Vancouver, where he told officers, “I killed my mother,” the BBC reported.

Prosecutors alleged that he had also plotted to kill Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Grantham will be eligible for parole in 14 years.