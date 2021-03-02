Rock and Roll Hall of Fame plans October induction before live audience

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame said Tuesday that it plans to have a live induction of its 36th class on Oct. 30 in Cleveland — before an actual audience.

The induction ceremony will take place in the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and tickets will be available to the general public.

“We are optimistic and hopeful for the ceremony,” said Greg Harris, president and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.

Inductees will be announced in May. Nominees include Jay-Z, the Foo Fighters, Mary J. Blige, The Go-Go’s, Devo and Carole King.

Currently, Ohio permits crowds of up to 25% capacity at the arena for Cavaliers games. The hall is hopeful that the percentage will increase by the time of the induction, but promised to follow best health practices.

It will be the sixth time the induction ceremony will be held in Cleveland, home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum. For the past decade, the hall has invited fans to buy tickets for the speeches and live performances, instead of just an audience of industry insiders.

Harris said a fall induction ceremony, moved from the spring last year because of COVID, will become permanent.

He seemed wistful at a news conference as he played a clip of past ceremonies, to the sound of Prince’s performance of “Let’s Go Crazy” from his induction.

“Watching that footage makes me realize how much we miss live music,” he said.