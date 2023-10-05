Roy Wood Jr. leaving ‘The Daily Show’ over host limbo

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. poses for photographers as he arrives to the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Wood will headline this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner on April 29.

(NewsNation) — Comedian Roy Wood Jr. announced that he won’t be coming back as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show when the show resumes new episodes later this month, NPR reported.

This decision marks the end of his eight-year tenure on the show. The main reason behind this move is that Wood hasn’t been offered the permanent host position, and he wants to take some time to consider his next career move.

“I can’t come up with Plan B while still working with Plan A. The job of correspondent … it’s not really one where you can juggle multiple things. [And] I think eight years is a good run,” Wood said.

Since Trevor Noah left the show late last year, the program has been in search of a permanent host. The writers’ strike halted the show in May, which postponed the host search.

In a statement to NPR, Comedy Central said, “Roy Wood Jr. is a comedic genius and beloved teammate. We thank him for his time with us and can’t wait to see what he does next.”

Variety reported that former Daily Show correspondent and guest host Hasan Minhaj was a leading candidate for the job but was under reconsideration amid controversy over embellished Islamophobic events.

Wood Jr. is presently on a stand-up comedy tour and said he doesn’t bear any ill will towards Comedy Central. He acknowledged that the network provided him with numerous opportunities beyond “The Daily Show.”

“The Daily Show” is set to return with fresh episodes Oct. 16.