‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond diagnosed with cancer

(NewsNation Now) — “Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond has been diagnosed with cancer, his team confirmed on his Facebook page Thursday.

A post said, “At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made.”

Entertainment Weekly is reporting Diamond’s diagnosis was Stage 4 cancer and he is being treated in a Florida hospital. His rep is said to have told EW, “He’s undergoing chemo so he will be there at least another week and then we will figure out when he gets to come home.”

Diamond played Samuel “Screech” Powers on “Saved by the Bell” from the late ’80s to the ’90s.

His costar, Mario Lopez, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram after learning of his diagnosis.

“I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he’ll overcome this. Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery.

God Bless,” Lopez said.

