(NewsNation) — It’s a little less than a month until Father’s Day, but comedian Sebastian Maniscalco has already given his dad the best present — a movie about him.

“It’s pretty incredible, especially my father being played by Robert De Niro, which is something that I never ever dreamed of,” Maniscalco told NewsNation’s “Morning in America” Thursday. “It’s something that I can’t really wrap my head around.”

According to its website, the film is about a man, played by Maniscalco, whose fiancée, played by Leslie Bibb, convinces him to bring his “immigrant, hairdresser father, Salvo” to a weekend trip with her own “eccentric” family.

To teach De Niro how to play him, Maniscalco’s father went to Oklahoma, where the actor was filming a movie, and spent three days with him.

“De Niro wanted to know how he smoked his cigar, how he wore his hat,” Maniscalco said. “Just wanted to get a general idea of who he was playing.”

That work paid off.

“My dad doesn’t even have to say anything — It’s just the look on his face, and you can understand what he’s talking about. De Niro nailed that to a tee,” Maniscalco said.

Maniscalco, a father himself, has a 6-year-old and 3-year-old.

“Hopefully when they when they get older, they could make a movie about me,” he said.