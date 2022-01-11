(NewsNation Now) — “Selling Tampa” became the number one show on Netflix a day after its premiere last month. Sharelle Rosado, CEO of Allure Realty, joined “Morning in America” to talk about the show’s success and impact on women and people of color.

The show is a spin-off of the hit series “Selling Sunset,” also streaming on Netflix. It chronicles an all-Black female real estate brokerage in Tampa, Florida, selling luxury waterfront properties.

Rosado is a former paratrooper and sergeant first class in the United States Army. She says the skills she obtained in the Army have helped her in business.

“I lead it the same,” She says. “In the service I did have service members under me, and being a broker is the same way.”

Rosado says her team’s ambition and hard work is what makes them so successful.

“You have to sell homes to make money, but being a go-getter is the main thing,” Rosado said. “I feel like I market my business really well. That is what got me and my agents where we are today. That’s how we stand out.”

“Selling Tampa” is available on Netflix.