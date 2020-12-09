Serena Williams pretends to get COVID test from daughter

Entertainment

Posted: | Updated:

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) —  Tennis star Serena Williams shared an adorable moment with her daughter, Olympia, on Instagram.

In the video, you can see the the young girl pretend to give her mom a COVID-19 test.

Williams captioned the post “The new normal kid games lol.”

Latest coronavirus headlines

© 1998 - 2020 Nexstar Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story