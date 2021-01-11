‘Sex and the City’ reboot to begin production at HBO Max this spring

(NEXSTAR) — Time to order a round of cosmos; the girls are back in town. HBO Max announced Sunday the return of a “Sex and the City” reboot, titled “And Just Like That…”

The limited-edition series will is set to be executive produced by Michael Patrick King, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis.

A notable absence from the roster is “Sex and the City” alum Kim Cattrall, who played the titular role of Samantha Jones in the original series.

According to the statement, the new series “will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

Parker posted a teaser on her Instagram page with scenes of NYC along with the caption “I couldn’t help but wonder… where are they now?”

The half-hour, ten-episode series is scheduled to begin production in late spring.



Based on the series by Candace Bushnell, “Sex and the City” made waves for its frank approach to dating and sexuality when it premiered in 1998. Over the course of its six-season run, the series was nominated for more than 50 Emmy Awards and won seven.