Sharon Osbourne rushed to hospital: reports

(NewsNation) — Sharon Osbourne has reportedly been rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency.
The 70-year-old star fell ill on the set of an unnamed ghost-themed TV show at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, according to People.
Ventura County Fire Department told Fox News Digital that EMS workers responded to a “medical call” at the Glen Tavern Inn around 6:30 p.m. on Friday and transported one patient to Santa Paula Hospital.
Sharon’s medical condition is not currently known.
