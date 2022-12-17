Sharon Osbourne rushed to hospital: reports

FILE – Sharon Osbourne attends a special screening of “A Million Little Pieces” on Dec. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. CBS says its daytime show “The Talk” will stay on hiatus for another week after a discussion about racism involving co-host Sharon Osbourne went off the rails last week. Osbourne reacted with anger and profanity when asked to talk about her support and friendship with British TV personality Piers Morgan. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(NewsNation) — Sharon Osbourne has reportedly been rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency.

The 70-year-old star fell ill on the set of an unnamed ghost-themed TV show at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, according to People.

Ventura County Fire Department told Fox News Digital that EMS workers responded to a “medical call” at the Glen Tavern Inn around 6:30 p.m. on Friday and transported one patient to Santa Paula Hospital.

Sharon’s medical condition is not currently known.

Check back for updates as this story is developing.