(NewsNation) — An unidentified individual carrying a handgun shot at a group of people filming a TV production in a Chicago neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, local outlets reported.

The suspect immediately fled. The Chicago Police Department is investigating the incident.

Additionally, down the street from the shooting, an actual fire broke out. Neighbors said they were confused when they saw firemen not responding. Those “firemen,” it turned out, were actors.

No “Chicago Fire” cast or crew were injured in the incidents, but production has been paused and it’s unclear when filming will restart.

CPD released a statement on the incident, saying in part: “The Chicago Police Department is committed to ensuring members of the city’s vibrant film and television community are able to do their jobs safely.”

This isn’t the only incident where a production crew has run into trouble while filming in Chicago. FX’s “Justified: City Primeval” had to stop production twice this summer after people in two cars engaged in a gunfight smashed through the show’s barricades, causing the cast and crew had to hit the ground for cover.

No one was injured but star Timothy Olyphant was present. Shell casings were also later found on the set.

Following the FX incident, Sony Pictures TV increased security measures on set. Yet, just weeks later, the cast and crew faced another scare: This time, an unidentified individual ignited an object and threw it toward the set.

According to CPD, the object did not explode and no one from production was injured.