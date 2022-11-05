Singer Aaron Carter passes away at 34

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 28: Aaron Carter performs at TuneIn and Heard Well Radio’s Launch Party at TuneIn Studios on April 28, 2017 in Venice, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for TuneIn)

(NewsNation) — Singer and pop star Aaron Carter was found dead at his California home on Saturday.

Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. They did not provide any immediate further comment.

“I have no comment at this time, a statement will be released shortly by the family and management. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time,” manager Taylor Helgeson said in a statement.

Carter’s cause of death is not yet clear. Police responded to an emergency call Saturday morning, and Carter was reportedly found in a bathtub at his home.

Carter, who was just 34 at the time of his passing, began his career in entertainment as a child, releasing his first album at the age of nine in 1997. This began a career that spanned decades; his most recent studio album, “LØVË,” debuted in 2018. He was also the younger brother of Nick Carter, who was a member of the Backstreet Boys.

“We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality,” his fiancé Melanie Martin said in a statement Saturday. “Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

