Singer Halsey is pregnant with her 1st child

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Halsey has something new to sing about: motherhood.

The pop star announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she is expecting her first child. The 26-year-old posted photos of her baby bump with the caption: “surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻”

Screenwriter Alev Aydin’s Instagram account was tagged in the first photo, right next to Halsey’s belly button. He responded in the comments, “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness ❤️❤️.”

A representative for the singer didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment or additional information.

Halsey has released three platinum albums and is known for hits like “Without Me,” “Bad at Love” and “Closer” with the Chainsmokers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.