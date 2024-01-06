Smashing Pumpkins looking for additional guitarist

CHICAGO — If you play guitar and are interested in joining one of the most acclaimed and commercially successful rock groups ever, now is your chance.

The Smashing Pumpkins posted on social media Friday afternoon that the band is in search of an additional guitarist.

“The application process is open to anyone who might be interested,” the band said.

The band’s core consists of original members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin. They tour with bassist Jack Bates and multi-instrumentalist Katie Cole.

The new guitarist is a likely replacement for Jeff Schroeder, who announced he was leaving the band after 16 years in October. Just like this announcement, Schroeder was a fan of the band at the time.

“The opportunity seemed to come out of nowhere. I was at UCLA working on my doctorate in comparative literature when a close friend messaged me and said The Smashing Pumpkins were looking for a guitar player. Being a huge fan of the band, the audition was something I threw myself into. It was one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life,” he wrote in his goodbye.

It’s unknown if the current opening will contribute to potential feature albums, but Schroeder was credited on six projects.

Applications may be submitted to SPGuitar@redlightmanagement.com. The band did not include specifics about the application.

They will kick off a lengthy tour beginning in Birmingham, U.K. on June 7. They play Wrigley Field with Green Day on Aug. 13.