Snoop Dogg faces sexual assault, battery lawsuit

FILE – Entertainer Snoop Dogg walks on the field before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Snoop Dogg says he won’t let the big Super Bowl stage rattle his nerves. The ultra-smooth rapper said he will worry about his upcoming halftime performance after the fact. He’ll take the stage with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige during Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Just days before taking to one of the biggest stages in entertainment, the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, renowned rapper and TV personality Snoop Dogg is facing troubling allegations of sexual misconduct.

In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday, the 50-year-old rapper is described as a longtime predator who demanded sexual acts from women and, in return, promised them jobs.

In the 33-page suit filed in Los Angeles federal court, an anonymous woman identified as a backup dancer claims she was assaulted, battered and forced to perform oral sex on the rapper nearly a decade ago. The suit details the alleged incident from 2013, claiming Snoop Dogg trapped the woman in a bathroom and forced himself on her.

The suit claims that because the woman resisted, she was not given future work with the rapper.

Snoop Dogg hasn’t responded to NewsNation’s request for comment on the matter, but just days ago he posted on Instagram: “Gold digger season is here. Keep ya guards up and keep ya circle small.”

NewsNation reporter Alex Caprariello reached out to the NFL and Pepsi to find out if there were any plans to remove Snoop Dogg from the halftime show, but there’s been no word on whether any action will take place.