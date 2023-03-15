Son of former reality TV star Todd Chrisley arrested for aggravated assault in Tennessee

FILE – Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Todd and Julie Chrisley were driven by greed as they engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle, federal prosecutors said, arguing the reality television stars should receive lengthy prison sentences. They were found guilty on federal charges in June and are set to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross in a hearing that begins Monday, Nov. 21. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Editor’s Note: Smyrna Police now say that Kyle Chrisley does not work for Penske but was involved in an incident reported at East Enon Springs Road Smyrna, TN—clarifying what had been stated in the warrant issued Tuesday night.

The original story below has been updated to reflect the clarification.

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Kyle Chrisley, the son of former reality TV star Todd Chrisley, was arrested in Tennessee Tuesday following an alleged workplace altercation.

Smyrna police say Chrisley was involved in a “physical altercation” with a supervisor.

An arrest warrant said responding officers arrived at the location and met the victim, who told them a man, identified as Chrisley, hit him multiple times in the face and upper body.

The victim told police Chrisley also “displayed a fixed blade knife” and threatened to kill/stab him, according to documents. Investigators said they saw bruises and lacerations on the victim’s head, neck, and hand.

Witnesses on the scene confirmed Chrisley had a knife and threatened to stab the supervisor.

According to authorities, Chrisley, 32, voluntarily appeared to be booked into jail on the warrant. He was later released on a $3,000 bond.

Chrisley appeared in the reality TV series “Chrisley Knows Best,” which focused on the lives of the Georgia family. The show had been renewed for a tenth season before Kyle’s father, Todd, and stepmom, Julie, were convicted on bank and tax fraud charges.

Todd and Julie reported to a federal prison in Florida in January after their request for bail was denied. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16 months of probation while Julie was sentenced to seven years behind bars and 16 months of probation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.