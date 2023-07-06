‘Sound of Freedom’ tops ‘Indiana Jones’ on 4th of July

The promotion starts Tuesday, June 22, and runs through Wednesday, June 30. It’s part of Cinema Week, a an initiative launched to lure moviegoers back to theaters. (AMC)

(NewsNation) — A new faith-based film about child trafficking from a movie studio in Utah has flipped the script on the traditional Hollywood summer blockbuster formula.

“Sound of Freedom” topped the Fourth of July box office after a $14.2 million opening day, beating out Disney’s latest Indiana Jones movie which earned about $11.7 million despite playing in 2,000 more theaters.

But the strong performance was far from guaranteed. The film, starring Jim Caviezel, had to overcome significant obstacles to get made and was even dropped by Disney five years ago.

After getting about 7,000 angel investors to help raise the $5 million for distribution, Angel Studios based in Provo, Utah, took a chance on a Fourth of July release date.

The film has made that money back and then some.

“That pressure coming from the audiences is sending a signal to the industry that this kind of content is the content people are hungry for,” said Jeffrey Harmon, co-founder of Angel Studios.

The movie cleared “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” on Tuesday even though it only cost about $14.5 million to make, a fraction of the Harrison Ford blockbuster’s $300 million budget.

“We’re selling out theaters all over the country,” said Harmon. “We only have a small number of theaters comparatively speaking to the big box offices — the huge movies. But the theaters that we have are selling out.”

Those who have been to the packed showings say they are leaving with a mission and want to help spread awareness about child trafficking.

“My promise is, at a minimum, I’m going to for a ticket for two more people,” said moviegoer Gabriel Olivera. “Those people can buy tickets for other people.”

Lani Cooper, who also saw the film, had a similar passionate response.

“I think it’s important for everyone to see this movie,” she said. “I think it should be near and dear to anyone that has a heart because it’s happening to our children whether we know it or not.”

The thousands of angel investors for the film will each make a 20% return.