Spotify launches AI podcast translation pilot, clones host voices

This illustration picture taken on April 19, 2018 shows the logo of online streaming music service Spotify displayed on a tablet screen in Paris. (LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Spotify announced its partnership with OpenAI to launch a tool that would give podcasters the opportunity to automatically create foreign-language versions of their episodes.

The tool would replicate the creators’ voices and automatically translate the transcript into another language while still sounding like the podcast. The result would be a full-episode podcast in a synthesized version of their voice in a different language.

The goal of this technology is to reach additional audiences and fan bases across the world by eliminating the language barrier between the podcaster and listener. But also, using a synthesized version of the podcaster’s real voice helps to build a more authentic connection between the consumer and creator, Zaid Sultan, Spotify’s vice president of personalization, told The Verge.

“By matching the creator’s own voice, Voice Translation gives listeners around the world the power to discover and be inspired by new podcasters in a more authentic way than ever before,” Sultan said in a statment.

The company launched a trial period with a select number of podcasters, where it translated their English-language shows into Spanish. Spotify said it is looking to launch French and German options in the coming weeks.

Dax Shepard, Monica Padman, Lex Fridman, Bill Simmons and Steven Bartlett were among the podcasters who had a chance to test out the AI technology’s pilot, according to the press release.

It’s important to note that Spotify is test-running these technologies in small samples due to safety and privacy concerns. It is unknown when and if the company will make this option available to podcasters.