Star Wars Day: Celebrate with these new releases and deals

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — May 4 is celebrated around the world as Star Wars Day. “May the Force be with you” morphs into “May the Fourth be with you” on this hallowed day, each year.

Devotees have celebrated this day since the first movie in 1977 premiered. Originally released as Star Wars, it’s currently marketed as “Star Wars: New Hope” according to Wookieepedia. Written and directed by George Lucas, it was the first film in the original trilogy that introduced now-iconic characters Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO and R2-D2.

Standalone films “Rogue One” and “Solo,” as well as series “The Mandalorian” have introduced new generations to the beloved franchise. Lucasfilm is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021.

After a global pandemic due to coronavirus, fans may approach 2021’s celebration with gusto, gathering with vaccinated friends, if possible, to rewatch favorite movies from the franchise or play video games.

If gathering with like-minded fanatics isn’t still considered giving into “the dark side,” there’s plenty of memes, quotes and deals for revelers— giving even newbies the chance to visit a “galaxy far, far away.” There are even recipes inspired by “Star Wars” for those who enjoy cooking.

On streaming platform Disney+, the first episode of the animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” will be released May 4. Subsequent episodes will premier on Fridays.

Members of the Bad Batch are elite and experimental troopers of Clone Force 99 (first introduced in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War, according to the release.

It’s the day we’ve been waiting for 💥 Celebrate May the 4th with the special 70-minute premiere of Star Wars: @TheBadBatch, an Original Series, now streaming on #DisneyPlus. #TheBadBatch

https://t.co/qeslslOC8h — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 4, 2021

Search engine Google has a fun Easter egg for those who search “May the Fourth,” “Star Wars” or related characters— confetti featuring franchise characters like Grogu, Stormtroopers, Ewok and other favorites will shower the webpage.

The United States Postal Service is offering 10 new Forever stamps, each with a different Star Wars droid to commemorate the day. Stamps vary in size to suit the proportions of each droid.

Customers can purchase stamps at usps.com/shopstamps or by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724) or at Post Office locations nationwide.

GameStop is offering 50% off select Star Wars toys, collectibles, and video games.

LEGO is offering a limited-time event that includes helmet collections featuring Darth Vader, Scout Trooper, Fighter Pilot and Stormtrooper. Builds also include the Imperial Probe Droid and R2-D2.