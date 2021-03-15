Steven Yeun, Chadwick Boseman make history with Best Actor Oscar nods

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Half a year after his death, Chadwick Boseman was posthumously nominated for an Academy Award Monday for his final performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

The nomination for best actor was expected but still historic. Boseman is the first Black performer ever nominated posthumously for an Oscar and is his first nomination.

“Minari” star Steven Yeun also made history Monday as the first Asian-American to be nominated for ‘Best Actor’ Oscar. Only three other actors of East or South Asian descent have ever been recognized in Oscar history including Yul Brynner, Topol and Sir Ben Kingsley.

Also nominated for the Best Actor trophy: Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) and Gary Oldman (“Mank”). You can see the full list nominations here.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: Steven Yeun, wearing PRADA, gets ready for the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards on March 07, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for PRADA)

SANTA MONICA, CA – JUNE 16: Actor Chadwick Boseman attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 09: Gary Oldman attends the North American Premiere of ‘The Laundromat’ at the The Princess of Wales Theatre on September 09, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 18: Anthony Hopkins speaks onstage during The Two Popes Gala Event at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Netflix)

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 21: Riz Ahmed is seen at the “Mogul Mowgli” press conference during the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 21, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Boseman died last August of colon cancer at age 43. Three months later, the August Wilson adaptation “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” was released by Netflix. Boseman plays Levee, the ambitious trumpeter whose dreams end tragically during a recording session with Ma Rainey (Viola Davis) at a white-owned record label.

Only seven actors have previously been nominated after their death: Jeanne Eagels, James Dean, Spencer Tracy, Peter Finch, Ralph Richardson, Massimo Troisi and Heath Ledger. Two ultimately won: Finch for his performance in 1976’s “Network” and Ledger for 2008’s “The Dark Knight.”

Last month, Boseman also won the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama. Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award on his behalf.

The Oscars, the highest honors in the movie industry, will be handed out at a ceremony on April 25 that will take place at both the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and, for the first time, at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday. The form of the ceremony has not yet been announced.