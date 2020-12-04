Streaming this weekend: Netflix’s Selena series and Mariah Carey’s Christmas special

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — It’s a big weekend for those in need of some entertainment from home.

Friday marks the debut of Netflix’s highly anticipated series on the life of Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla, and Mariah Carey’s Christmas special on Apple TV+.

“Selena: The Series” is described as Netflix as a coming-of-age drama that follows Quintanilla’s rise from a talented young musician to a musical phenom. Often referred to as the “Queen of Tejano Music,” Selena found fame with Spanish language music in the early-mid 90s before breaking into American English music with her crossover album, “Dreaming of You” in 1995.

Selena’s groundbreaking career was cut short early after she was murdered in a Texas motel on March 31, 1995, by a former business associate. She was just shy of her 24th birthday.

Christian Serratos, of “The Walking Dead,” is playing Selena in the two-part series, alongside Gabriel Chavarria, of “East Los Angeles,” and Ricardo Chavira, of “Desperate Housewives.”

Meanwhile, Netflix’s streaming competitor Apple TV is releasing Mariah Carey’s Christmas special.

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” will include a mix of musical performances and dancing with animation. Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, Misty Copeland and Carey’s 9-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, will make special appearances.

Earlier this week, country music star Carrie Underwood released her own musical Christmas TV special on HBO Max.

Alongside her band, Underwood performs with a live orchestra and choir in “My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood.” John Legend makes a special appearance and viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at Underwood’s 5-year-old son, Isaiah, recording his vocals for their version of “Little Drummer Boy.”