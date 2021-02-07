Super Bowl ads aim to entertain with light humor

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 06: A hotel displays a Super Bowl banner prior to Super Bowl LV on February 06, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl 55 in Tampa Bay, Florida, a different kind of action is taking place off the field.

After a year of pandemic fear and isolation and a tumultuous election, brands are waging battle during the game’s commercial breaks. Many are sticking with nostalgia and light humor to entertain and connect to the 100 million viewers expected to tune in to the CBS broadcast On Sunday.

Cadillac is going with an update to the classic 1990 film “Edward Scissorhands,” with Timothée Chalamet as the title character’s son enjoying the Cadillac Lyriq’s hands-free “Super Cruise” Technology. M&M’s enlisted Dan Levy to show how a bag of M&M’s given as an apology can help people come together.

With so many light spots, advertisers that try a different approach risk polarizing the audience — but are more likely to stand out. Jeep will air a two-minute ad in the second half of the game starring Bruce Springsteen urging people to find common ground.

“There’s so much going on in this country, advertisers want to be a little more cautious and a little more safe around what they put out,” said Vann Graves, director of the Brandcenter at Virginia Commonwealth University. “The Super Bowl is a respite in many ways of what’s been going on.”

This photo provided by Cadillac shows a scene from Cadillac’s 2021 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Courtesy of Cadillac/Leo Burnett Detroit via AP)

General Motors used humor to promote its ambitious push to get more Americans to buy electric vehicles.

When actor Will Ferrell finds out Norway has more electric vehicles per capita than the U.S., he goes on a madcap journey spanning countries with singer and actress Awkwafina and comedian Kenan Thompson to show that GM’s new battery for electric cars will soon be available for everyone.

DoorDash went hard on nostalgia, enlisting Sesame Street’s Muppets to convey the message that DoorDash can deliver goods from local stores, not just restaurants. “Hamilton” actor Daveed Diggs gives the ad some pizazz, with a peppy version of the children’s song “People in Your Neighborhood,” that morphs into a rap.

The ad is directed by “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” director Michel Gondry.

“Over the past year we’ve expanded our business into new categories,” said DoorDash’s vice president of marketing, Kofi Amoo-Gottfried. “It made sense to use the Super Bowl as a moment to start communicating this message given the scale of the audience we have the ability to speak to.”

It’s not the first time Diggs has worked with Muppets — he appeared in Sesame Street sketches in 2017.