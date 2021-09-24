LOS ANGELES (KSEE/KGPE) — The voice cast for a movie based on Nintendo’s iconic Super Mario Bros. universe was announced Thursday.

A tweet from Illumination studio beginning “Here we go!” announced that Chris Pratt will be voicing everybody’s favorite plumber, Mario, and Anya Taylor-Joy from “The Queen’s Gambit” will put down the chessboard to voice Peach.

Supporting them will be an all-star cast including Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black taking the role of Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key voicing Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen voicing Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalo as Spike.

Additionally, Illumination promises cameos from Charles Martinet, the original voice of Mario, Luigi and other characters in the Nintendo universe.

The movie is set for release in theaters for the holiday 2022 season.