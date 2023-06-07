Forgot she performed? Swifties report post-concert amnesia

Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

(NewsNation) — Taylor Swift’s Eras tour crashed Ticket Master and resulted in Congressional hearings over monopolies. Now, the concerts are reportedly giving some fans a blank space in their memory.

Fans attending the three-hour-long concerts, featuring 40 songs, have reported having trouble recalling the show they paid hundreds of dollars to see.

Swifties have posted online, sharing stories that range from hazy memories of the show to those who say they feel as though they forgot everything and barely remember being present for the concert.

The phenomenon isn’t unique to Taylor Swift, and it’s called post-concert amnesia. Psychologists say high emotions, including excitement, can induce a feeling of amnesia. That’s not limited to concerts; other highly emotional events, like weddings, can result in hazy memories.

When the body’s stress levels increase, which can be caused by excitement as well as stress, it becomes more difficult for the brain to form new memories. While heightened emotion can sometimes cause clearer memories to be stored, too much excitement can result in the amnesia experienced by concert-goers.

While science may explain what’s happening, that doesn’t necessarily help fans who are missing the memory of an important event.

For those who want to try to remember the show, experts suggest attempting to achieve a relaxed, meditative state before the show starts in an effort to make memory formation easier. Avoiding substances like caffeine and alcohol can help as well,