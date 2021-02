Ta-Nehisi Coates to write new ‘Superman’ film

The Superman costume that was worn by Christopher Reeve in “Superman: The Movie.” on display at Profiles In History in Calabasas, northwest of downtown Los Angeles, on July 19, 2012 in California, ahead of a public auction which begins on July 28. Auction house Profiles in History, the world’s largest auctioneer and dealer of original Hollywood memorabila, will handle the sale of the celebrated Drier Collection, which due to its size, scope and significance, will take nearly two years and several auctions for all of the material to be offered. The Superman costume from the 1978 film is estimated between USD $60,000 – $80,000. AFP PHOTO/Frederic J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/GettyImages)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ta-Nehisi Coates, the acclaimed essayist and novelist who expanded the world of Wakanda for Marvel comics, will write the script for a new “Superman” film from Warner Bros.

The studio announced Friday that Coates will pen the screenplay for an upcoming “Superman” film that’s early in development. J.J. Abrams will produce. No director or star has yet been announced.

“To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor,” said Coates in a statement. “I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America’s most iconic mythic hero.”

On Instagram, Coates posted the Superman logo as the news was announced.

Coates is best known as the author of bestsellers including “Between the World and Me,” “The Beautiful Struggle” and “We Were Eight Years in Power.” Several of his works are in the process of being turned into film adaptations including his first fiction novel, The Water Dancer.

Since 2016, he has also penned the Black Panther comics for Marvel, with artist Brian Stelfreeze, a run set to conclude with a final issue in April. He was thanked in the credits of Ryan Coogler’s 2018 film “Black Panther.”

“Ta-Nehisi Coates’s Between the World and Me’ opened a window and changed the way many of us see the world,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “We’re confident that his take on Superman will give fans a new and exciting way to see the Man of Steel.”

The news was first reported by Shadow and Act.

“There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told,” said Abrams. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen.”