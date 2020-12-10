Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres says she has COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Talk show host and “Finding Dory” star Ellen DeGeneres said Thursday she had tested positive for the coronavirus but was “feeling fine.”

The comedian said on Twitter that those who had been in close contact had been notified and she was following protocol set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now,” she said in a Twitter posting.