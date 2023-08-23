‘Tan Mom’ Patricia Krentcil making US Senate run

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 29: Patricia “Tan Mom” Krentcil visits XL Cabaret on August 29, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Patricia Krentcil, widely known as “Tan Mom,” is running for the U.S. Senate in Florida.

Krentcil gained attention in 2012 when she allegedly took her 5-year-old daughter to a tanning salon in New Jersey. She was charged with child endangerment at the time, but a grand jury chose not to indict her.

Formerly of Nutley, New Jersey, Krentcil now resides in Boca Raton. She recently submitted paperwork to challenge Sen. Rick Scott in 2024 as a Republican, according to her statement of candidacy filed with the Federal Election Commission.

NewsNation affiliate WFLA reports the 55-year-old’s campaign will advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, universal healthcare and addressing climate change.

“I want to use my power of fame and personal struggles to bring awareness of the need for equality and diversity, especially in a time when our nation is in such crisis,” her website says.

Krentcil recently appeared in her own docuseries called “Tan for 10.” She said Gregg Maliff and Adam Barta, both producers on the show, will manage her Senate campaign.