Taylor Swift celebrates birthday with release of Eras Tour film on demand

FILE – Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Swift’s latest album “Anti-Hero” released on Oct. 21. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

(NewsNation) — Pop culture icon Taylor Swift is celebrating her 34th birthday Wednesday by releasing her Eras Tour (Extended Version) movie on streaming services.

“I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu,” Swift wrote on X. “Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including ‘Long Live,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Wildest Dreams’ at home.”

Swifties can buy or rent her film for $19.89 — a reference to Swift’s album, “1989” — on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Xfinity, Vudu, Google Play, YouTubeTV and SkyTV Premiere.

After a long tour through North American stadiums, Swift’s blockbuster hit theaters on Oct. 13 and quickly became a box office smash. The film’s global earnings “represents more than 18% of the $1.092 billion total global box office earned since the film was released,” according to data from Comscore.

The tour itself was the first to ever cross the billion-dollar mark

Last week, Swift was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year. Last month, Apple Music named her its Artist of the Year; Spotify revealed she was 2023’s most-streamed artist globally, raking in more than 26.1 billion streams since Jan. 1 and beating Bad Bunny’s three-year record.

Consider 2023 a year of incredible pop music dominance — (Taylor’s Version.)

Swift picks her tour back up in February in Japan.

