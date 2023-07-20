Taylor Swift boosting local economies across the US

(NewsNation) — Taylor Swift fans can’t get enough of her, and cities across the country are seeing a massive economic boost because of it.

The superstar’s “Eras Tour” kicked off in March and local economies are breaking records as tens of thousands of fans flock to see the show.

At the current rate, the “Eras Tour” U.S. tour could generate $4.6 billion in total consumer spending, larger than the GDP of 35 countries, according to an analysis by the Common Sense Institute — a think tank based in Colorado.

That impact is being felt in communities across the country.

In May, Philadelphia saw its highest hotel revenues since the onset of the pandemic, in part, due to “an influx of guests for the Taylor Swift concerts in the city,” according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

Chicago set a new all-time record for total hotel rooms occupied during Swift’s recent visit, per the city’s tourism bureau. The Chicago Transit Authority said the three-night concert generated more than 43,000 additional bus and rail rides.

Local restaurant owners also saw a boost.

“We’re really excited about all the activity, we’re excited about the commerce coming back to the city,” Martin Murch, owner of Burger Bar Chicago, told NewsNation affiliate WGN.

Out west, Denver saw a surge in economic activity, with Swifties dropping an estimated $200 million in direct spending over two shows, according to the Common Sense Institute.

The so-called “T-Swift Lift” is created by fans like Leigh Rice, who has seen the artist multiple times.

“This is probably our 9th or 10th show,” she said. “I’m going to Portugal next year to see her.”

Between costs like tickets, merchandise and travel, each concertgoer spends an average of $1,300 for the experience, according to recent surveys.

Swift’s first tour in five years spans 17 states and five continents for a total of 131 concerts. It’s currently on track to reach $1 billion in sales, which would make it the highest-grossing tour ever.