Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film makes $100M in presale

(NewsNation) — Taylor Swift‘s “Eras Tour” concert film is already breaking records, and it’s not even in theaters yet.

AMC Theaters, the movie’s distributor, says the film has earned $100 million in presale tickets, Variety reported.

The film, which captures the pop star’s stadium tour, will be available in theaters around the globe, not just at AMC. “Eras Tour” will be screened in 8,500 cinemas across 100 countries.

It’s scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 13, which reportedly coincides with Swift’s lucky number.

Industry experts believe the film will be one of the biggest debuts this year, Variety reported.

AMC promises to “continue to take steps to reach agreements with additional cinema operators worldwide to play this spectacular Taylor Swift tour-de-force.”

Tickets are available on Fandango.com.