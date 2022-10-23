Taylor Swift fans react to new album ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

(NewsNation) — The pop culture clock struck midnight. 11-time Grammy Award winning artist Taylor Swift released her tenth studio album “Midnights” with record-breaking reception.

The highly-anticipated drop is Swift’s first original in two years, pivoting from folk-rock to a more mainstream sound. It has been received positively around the globe.

Fans are blowing up the internet and making “Midnights” the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history.

Swift described the new project on Twitter as, “a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows” inspired by her late-night thoughts.

This image released by Republic Records shows “Midnights” by Taylor Swift. (Republic Records via AP)

The album has sent Swifties into a frenzy to decipher her cryptic lyrics. Fans have hosted listening parties on college campuses to celebrate the music milestone.

Swift enthusiasts say her song “Vigilante Sh*t” is a possible reference to Scooter Braun, a record-label executive with whom she’s in a legal battle to regain ownership of the masters to her songs.

But, Swift isn’t done breaking the internet. She revealed on Instagram that she’s releasing seven more songs that didn’t make the final cut.